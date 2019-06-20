Gucci Mane announced that soon, he would be dropping a brand new album and we were all surprised by the statement. In the winter, he had released his Evil Genius project but we all know that Guwop doesn't exactly take time off from the studio. He's one of the men who work the hardest in the industry and that's why he's earned such an iconic placement among Atlanta's icons. He said last week that we could be expecting Delusions of Grandeur soon before unleashing "Backwards" with Meek Mill. He revealed the album cover yesterday, which shows him looking as fit as ever on his Rolls-Royce cars, and today he's showing us who to expect on the full-length.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We've heard a couple of songs that will be appearing on the tracklist -- namely the collaborations with Meek Mill and Justin Bieber -- but there's a whole lot more that we can get excited for tomorrow. At midnight, we'll be able to hear the entire Delusions of Grandeur project, giving us an eye into what Guwop has been up to all year. The album will be eighteen songs long, featuring a few team-ups that we're seriously jumping around for. Young Dolph and Lil Uzi Vert on the same track? Wiz Khalifa and Rick Ross!!?? Gunna and Lil Baby reuniting with help from Gucci Mane? Yep, this is gonna be fun.

The tracklist also includes appearances by A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jeremih, Anuel AA, Peewee Longway, and more. Which track are you most excited to hear? DoG is out tonight.