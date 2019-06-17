Gucci Mane & Meek Mill Team Up For "Backwards" Visual

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill drop off NSFW "Backwards" visual.

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill have collaborated on numerous times over the years but it's been a minute since we've heard them on wax together. Their collaboration, "Backwards" dropped last week after fans steadily pleaded with East Atlanta Santa for its release. The single arrived on Friday and now, the two rappers have followed up with a new visual for the single. The two rappers serve up a neon green-filled visual that's certainly not meant to be watched at your workplace considering the amount of booty that's displayed throughout the video. The video was directed by Terrius Mykel who has previously worked with Young Dolph, Skooly, 2 Chainz, and more.

Gucci's new single, "Backwards" serves as the first single off of his forthcoming album D.O.G (Delusions Of Grandeur) which is apparently supposed to drop before the end of the month. He's yet to announce a release date for the album but keep your eyes peeled for that. Clearly, Gucci's readying a hot summer.