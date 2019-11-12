Gucci Mane is really out here living his best life. The iconic Atlanta rapper has been working closely with luxury fashion brand Gucci on the release of their new collection, serving as the face of their campaign. The results of his photoshoot with the Italian label have already been released but it would appear as though behind-the-scenes was pretty lit as well.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Wherever Guwop goes, it's a party. The man has released so many bangers over the course of his career and, last month, he dropped another solid project in Woptober 2. It may no longer be Wop's month but he's still having a blast in his daily life, showing us just what he's all about in a brand new video posted to his social accounts.

Noting that the video was taken in Italy in between takes of his photoshoot with Gucci, the star could be seen vibing out in a giant bubble bath with all of his jewelry on. Several assistants wipe off the floor behind him and one man checked the temperature of the water to make sure it's to LaFlare's liking. He's truly living the life.

Watch the video below and be sure to take time to yourself today. We all deserve some me-time -- Gucci Mane knows that.