Yesterday, Gucci Mane announced that his next album, Woptober II, will be releasing on October 17. He also revealed the cover, which was taken from Gucci's new Cruise campaign, shot by film director, Harmony Korine, in Italy's Villa La Furibonda. This is Korine's second time working with Gucci Mane, as he also cast him in his 2013 film, Spring Breakers. For the campaign, titled ComeAsYouAre_RSVP, Gucci was photographed mid-massage in a pastel-colored hotel room. This shot will now serve as the album artwork for the follow-up to June's Delusions of Grandeur. It was rumored that the Atlanta rapper might become the face of Gucci's upcoming collection when he appeared front row with his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, at their show at Milan Fashion Week.

Today, Guwop revealed that he wouldn't only be starring in Gucci's campaign, but also collaborating with their creative director, Alessandro Michele, to release a collection. In Gucci's Instagram post making this announcement, he holds up a pair of beige shoes, while he splashes around gleefully in a bubble bath. He's also pictured in a tracksuit with a funky, 70's-esque print, which may also belong to the collection.

It has not yet been revealed when Gucci Mane's Gucci Cruise 2020 campaign will be released, or how many items it will entail, but we congratulate Wop on this milestone in his career.