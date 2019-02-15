bubble bath
- StreetwearSaweetie Stuns In Nude Bubble Bath Photos On InstagramThe Icy Girl is heating things up as summer nears closer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Proposed While She Was Soaking In A Bubble BathLopez's beautiful ring from her beau was made with a green diamond – her favourite, and lucky colour.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearPete Davidson Takes Over Calvin Klein’s Instagram, Says He Wants To Take A Bubble Bath With BFF MGKName a more iconic bromance – we’ll wait.By Hayley Hynes
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Plays With Barbies In The TubTekashi 6ix9ine shared a video of himself in the bathtub as he played with his step-daughter's dolls.By Alex Zidel
- GramElizabeth Hurley Celebrates 55th Birthday Naked In Bubble BathElizabeth Hurley celebrated her 55th birthday with a photo of herself posing nude in a bubble bath.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMiley Cyrus Poses Naked In Bubble Bath On BF Cody Simpson's IG StoryMiley makes a splash.By Lynn S.
- MusicR. Kelly's GF Azriel Clary Drops Raunchy Bathtub Freestyle: "I Like That Kinky Sh*t"Azriel Clary is focusing on her music career.By Alex Zidel
- GramGucci Mane Vibing In A Giant Bubble Bath Will Get You Through The DayGucci Mane makes for our wholesome post of the day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B & Offset's Valentine's Day Consisted Of Bathtubs, Steak & DiamondsOffset went all out for Cardi.By Chantilly Post