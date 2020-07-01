We've been hearing about Gucci Mane's new class of talent for months and finally, they will be making their first group appearance via the So Icy Summer project.

Working with rappers like Ola Runt, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, K Shiday, Enchanting, Big Scarr, and more, Gucci Mane is looking to introduce the world to some of the top upcoming artists in rap and hip-hop. The Atlanta legend is known for putting on the rappers that sign to 1017 Eskimo, working with people like Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Z-Money, Mal & Quill, and others in the past. Now, he's reloading his roster and giving them their big break.



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

This summer is about to get cold with twenty-four new tracks from Guwop and his collective. Some of the songs on the mixtape are attributed to Wop with features from Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, Future, Key Glock, Young Nudy, and more. Others are classified under his artist's names or the So Icy Girlz.

The tracklist was officially revealed this morning, getting everybody hyped up for the release in two days.

So Icy Summer will be out on July 3. Are you excited to hear from the New 1017? Let us know which song you're most looking forward to in the comments.