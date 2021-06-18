Gucci Mane Shares "Ice Daddy" Ft. Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Uzi Vert, E-40

With his son donning the cover of the album, Gucci Mane is back with another project. The Rap icon has been teasing this record since the end of April when he surfaced on social media with the cover art to Ice Daddy. The announcement came four months after Gucci and wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their son Ice Davis into the world, and the proud father wanted to honor his youngest child, who also acts as executive producer.

Fans will find Gucci Mane once again settling into the trap sound that he's dominated throughout his career and he's partnered with several artists to help round out the album. Features on Ice Daddy include looks from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, E-40, Project Pat, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Pooh Shiesty, BIG30, Young Dolph, BigWalkDog, and Peewee Longway.

Stream Gucci Mane's Ice Daddy and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Poppin with BigWalkDog

2. Posse on Bouldercrest ft. Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot

3. Sh*t Crazy ft. BIG30

4. Like 34 & 8 ft. Pooh Shiesty

5. Dboy Style

6. Trap Sh*t ft. Lil Baby

7. I Got It ft. Lil Uzi Vert

8. Rich Ngga Sh*t

9. Top of Sh*t ft. 2 Chainz & Young Dolph

10. Never Runnin Out of Money ft. E-40

11. Fold Dat Money Up ft. Project Pat

12. Gucci Coming 4 You

13. Invoices

14. Live at the Red Carpet ft. Peewee Longway

15. Bust Down

16. Lately

17. How I See It