Gucci Mane's 1017 label has been on a tear of late, with signees Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and Big Scarr steadily delivering quality music. In Shiesty's case, his recent Sheisty Season mixtape helped catapult him into mainstream stardom, with the Lil Durk-assisted "Back In Blood" standing out as one of the year's definitive cut.

While a less ambitious mogul might have decided to ease off the gas for a moment, Gucci Mane is instead looking to double down and solidify his reign. Over the weekend, Big Guwop has come through to introduce the label's new signee -- Mississippi rapper BigWalkDog. "I just signed the hardest young ni*ga in Mississippi all my supporters welcome him and follow him now @bigwalkdog1," captions Gucci, sharing a slip of the moment BigWalkDog received his official 1017 chain.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

"If you support me follow my new artist @bigwalkdog1 he gone be a superstar," added Guwop, alongside a picture of himself and his signee, who happens to be proudly sporting a "New 1017" t-shirt.

BigWalkDog shared a few words of his own, captioning "Guwop got me out the Trenches, 1017 the Pendent" on an IG post alongside his label boss. Keyshia Ka'oir also welcomed him to the label, while Timbaland appeared particularly enthused about the news; perhaps we'll see Timbo reaching out to work with BigWalkDog in the future.

Should you be curious to check out what the rapper is all about, look no further than his recent single "Tyson" below. It should be exciting to see how this new chapter of his journey plays out, as all signs point to him being a welcome addition to Guwop's impressive roster.

WATCH: BigWalkDog - Tyson