Gucci Mane and Jeezy may have put their differences aside in front of the world when they took part in a Verzuz battle over a year ago but clearly, at least for Gucci, the beef is still active. On his brand new single release for "Rumors," the Atlanta rap veteran name-drops Pookie Loc, Jeezy's deceased friend, who Gucci was accused of killing in May 2005.

As the "money challenge" continues to make a spin on social media, the mother of late Chicago rapper FBG Duck participated and told everybody, "Stop dissing da dead." Unfortunately, Gucci decided to do exactly the opposite, name-dropping Pookie and claiming that the deceased man might be haunting his house.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"D.A. dropped my murder, didn't have evidence to prove it/I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie," raps Guwop on the new song, which has received high praise on social media.

His following lines are a perceived diss against Jeezy, saying, "He ain't killed nobody but keep rapping about the shootings/Still ain't got revenge yet but keep making up excuses/Cuz done drank so much lean that his gut got big as Gucci's/Quit while he ahead and don't go out like Whitney Houston."

In Lil Durk's verse, the rapper takes aim at some of his rivals, possibly NBA YoungBoy and Quando Rondo, by saying, "I don't want no n***as who you catch, I want the one I paid for/We on his ass, he in the A, you see how long they stay for/Ain't no hotel room, we pop outside the Hyatt with dracos."

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think about Gucci Mane mentioning Pookie Loc yet again.