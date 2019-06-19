Gucci Mane Announces "Delusions Of Grandeur" Release Date With "Proud Of You" Single

During an appearance on Beats 1 Radio last week, Gucci Mane announced that he would be releasing a new album from out of nowhere. At this stage in his career, the Atlanta legend doesn't even need to write his raps anymore so an album comes about pretty organically. When a theme makes sense, he'll lock himself in the studio and unleash the madness. After releasing his new single "Backwards" with Meek Mill, Guwop decided to let us all know when we can expect his next body of work, dropping another hit along the way.

Produced by Kenny Beats, Gucci Mane's "Proud Of Me" is officially out now on all the usual streaming platforms. This marks another major move for Kenny Beats, who is quickly becoming one of hip-hop's favourite original beatmakers. The track introduces us to the formal release date for Delusions of Grandeur, which was only uncovered a few days ago. If you're antsy for some new music from the Wopster, expect some fresh heat on Friday. The full project will be available on June 21.

Listen to Gucci Mane's latest effort below and let us know your thoughts. Will you be tuning in on Friday for the entire album?

Quotable Lyrics:

Ran out of places to tattoo, can't get no ink no more

Fresh off parole and I can't go back to the clink no more

I had the county blues, now every day I'm counting blues

No lean and Mountain Dews, Guwop I'm so proud of you