Griselda's Heavy Hitters Grab 50 Cent, Eminem, & More For "WWCD"

Based in Buffalo, New York, Griselda Records has been making noise in the rap game for a minute. Through their joint work with Shady Records and their management deal with Roc Nation, the brand has been rising heavy. We all knew that their new album WWCD would be one of the best projects of the entire year but, now that's it's finally out, we're a little overwhelmed by just how good it actually is.

Old heads and new-school rap fans collide to enjoy the brand new body of work from Griselda, showcasing the talents of Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn and other rappers associated with the label. Spanning thirteen songs, WWCD includes two of the singles that were released during the lead-up to today. Featuring artists like 50 Cent, Eminem, Keisha Plum, and more, the Griselda camp is showing off their strong connections and outstanding network by enlisting some of the game's biggest legends of all time.

Let us know what you think of the new album and drop your favorite song in the comments. Will this stay in rotation for a while?

Tracklist:

1. Marchello (feat. Raekwon The Chef)

2. Chef Dreds

3. Moselle

4. Cruiser Weight Coke

5. Freddie HotSpot

6. DR BIRDS

7. The Old Groove (feat. Novel)

8. Scotties

9. Kennedy (feat. Tiona Deniece)

10. City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)

11. May Store (feat. Keisha Plum)

12. Lowery (feat. Bro A.A Rashid)

13. Bang (feat. Eminem) [Remix]