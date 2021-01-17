The COVID-19 virus is known to carry a heightened risk to elderly and immune-compromised people should they ever become infected with the illness. The viral infection tends to target the lungs, and infected individuals tend to experience intense respiratory trouble in more severe cases. Such was the situation with acclaimed music producer and convicted murdered Phil Spector, who passed away from complications relating to COVID-19 on Saturday, January (16th).

Spector, who was 81-years-old at the time of his death, passed away while being transferred from his prison cell to a nearby hospital. According to TMZ, he was diagnosed with the virus four weeks ago and was experiencing trouble breathing before his sudden passing.



Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images

Before his passing, he was serving a 19-to-life sentence after being convicted for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson. She was killed inside his California mansion, with prosecutors noting he had previously pulled guns out on four different women.

The Grammy-winning musician is known for having worked on the Beatles' final album Let It Be, while building a name for himself in the 50s and 60s as a member of the musical group Teddy Bears. He then went on to develop the impressive "Wall of Sound" production technique to create a fuller audio experience that went on to influence the likes of the Beach Boys, Brian Eno, and Bruce Springsteen.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

An HBO biopic of the producer's life titled Phil Spector debuted in 2013 starring Al Pacino.

[via]