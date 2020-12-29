Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, Tuesday, on video in an effort to build the public's confidence in getting vaccinated. Harris described the shot as "easy" and "relatively painless."

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

"It's literally about saving lives. I trust the scientists and it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine," she said. "So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It's about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community."

Harris is the latest government official to receive the vaccine after it was announced earlier this month that White House officials would be among the first with access.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez detailed her experience getting the vaccine, on Instagram, earlier this month. Of her symptoms after the fact she said: “I have a little muscle soreness in my arm which is not unusual with any shot. The second thing that I’m feeling is fatigue — but also, it’s been a really long time since I had a break."

Moderna and Pfizer announced they had finished working on vaccines for the coronavirus in November.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were vaccinated on Dec. 21.

