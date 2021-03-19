One of the many great debates in the Hip Hop world is whether or not an artist can be considered a GOAT if they don't write their own rhymes in their entirety. Rap and Hip Hop are about collaborations, but among certain circles, if a rapper leans on ghostwriters or other artists to help write their rhymes, it seems to negate the validity of their "best in the game" status. This issue has been argued for decades and conversations continue globally, and the topic landed in The Breakfast Club studio as Gillie Da Kid and Wallo were asked to weigh in.

"Let me just tell you something, man. Music is about going in the studio, having fun, expressing yourself. Sometimes it's one person in there, sometimes it's three persons in there. Sometimes it's five people," said Gillie. Wallo added that many of our favorite tracks had multiple writers to help pen the hit.

"Beyoncé don't write all her music. Rihanna don't write all her music," said Gillie. Wallo chimed in to say that other genres of music don't focus on who-writes-what as much as Rap and Hip Hop. Gillie added, "Guess who don't care that Drake ain't write that music? The woman that's gone suck his d*ck at the end of the night." Check out the clip of the discussion below and let us know your thoughts.