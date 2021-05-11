The conversation regarding Jay-Z's bars on "Sorry Not Sorry" continues. Hov and Nas were recently praised for their Khaled Khaled addition that included looks from James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by the Hive, but Gillie Da Kid wasn't much of a fan of Jay-Z's verse. While driving around with his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast co-host Wallo267, Gillie shared his opinion after being teased about listening to Lil Durk tracks back-to-back.

"You want me to throw Jay on talkin' about a 'B and then another B and then a double B,'" Gillie said. Wallo laughed as Gillie continued. "'Can't forget about the other B.' That sh*t was corny! That sh*t was corny as sh*t." Rapper and activist Mysonne didn't agree.

"C'mon now, Gil. You can't hate on that verse. C'mon. You my guy, but for you to act like that verse is not lyrical mastery, all that sh*t that that man did in that verse," said MYsonne in a video. "I ain't never probably heard a n*gga that come through on a verse that said that much sh*t. Triple entendres, double entendres, bars, he gave you hard bars, then he gave you braggadocious bars, and the delivery, the cadence? Everything—that sh*t is lyrical mastery. That's what you call a verse, my n*gga."

"You can teach a course with that verse," he added. "You can't say that verse is wack. I get it, you might be tired of hearing a n*gga and all that, but don't do that. You ain't no hater. You a real one. You can't hate on that... Yeah, Lil Durk and them is cool and they got some bars but this is Hova." A convincing argument from Mysonne, but Gillie doubled down on his previous remarks.

"Bro, you talk about 'that's Hov.' It is Hov. It is. And Hov is the GOAT. The Greatest Of All Time. I'm not taking that away from him, but let's not act like a n*gga can't have an opinion, man," Gillie responded. 'Oh, this is the greatest, you can teach a course.' With that sh*t?! You can't teach no f*ckin' courses. I don't care what y'all talkin' about, man. I got an opinion. I'm a whole fan. I wave the Hov flag, sh*t. Hov is that n*gga. That joint wasn't that, man. I don't give a f*ck what y'all sayin'."

"You still not gettin' in the [Roc Nation] brunch, he's not gon' send y'all no passes to get to the brunch, Mysonne. That sh*t cool. You my brother. You ain't gettin' in the brunch." Check out their videos below and let us know who you believe is right.