Prosecutors continue to stack the case against Ghislaine Maxwell. The good friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein has been tacked with another set of charges, this time tied to the allegations that Maxwell "recruited" and facilitated a 14-year-old girl's sexual acts with Epstein back in 2004. The charges will join the growing list that includes enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy, and much more. While the previous charges were set in place for events that occurred between the years of 1994 to 1997, CNN reports that the sex trafficking allegations are as recent as 2001 t0 2004.



Laura Cavanaugh / Stringer / Getty Images

The new indictment claims that the 14-year-old met Maxwell in Palm Beach, Florida and it was public knowledge that she wasn't of legal age. The girl was allegedly a victim of Epstein and was asked to recruit other girls to participate in sexual massages. Currently, Ghislaine Maxwell is being held without bail because she's considered a flight risk due to her connections and wealth.

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell after pleading not guilty to a slew of charges that were connected to allegations of sex trafficking minors, engaging in sexual activities with minors, and facilitating sexual acts with minors for his powerful and influential friends—associates including celebrities, politicians, heads of state, and CEOs.

It was ruled that Epstein took his own life but there has been a movement from the public demanding another investigation into his death. Maxwell has repeatedly denied the charges and allegations against her.

