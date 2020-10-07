Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British heiress who recruited and groomed underage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, isn't sparing any expenses when it comes to her legal team.

She has recruited Bobbi Sternheim, an attorney that is a "recognized leader in the local and national criminal defense bar for litigating difficult and complex cases."

The lawyer has previously "tried international organized crime and racketeering conspiracies, international terrorism offenses, international telemarketing fraud, capital murder, and interstate transport of pornographic media,” according to the biography posted on her law firm's website.

She is also "the first (and only) woman recipient of the New York Criminal Bar Association’s Award for Excellence in the Profession."

She notably defended an al-Qaeda operative and associate of Osama bin Laden who was convicted for his role in the bombings of two US embassies in Africa in 1998.

Maxwell is apparently willing to expose some prominent people, so she may be looking to bolster her legal team in an attempt to negotiate the best possible deal for herself.

She will also likely be facing additional charges in the coming months.

Maxwell is also accused of partaking in the abuse herself, with disturbing stories surfacing since her arrest by the FBI. She has since pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

