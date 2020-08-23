Federal prosecutors say more charges could be coming in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse scandal involving Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was charged with four counts of the sexual trafficking of a minor in July.

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

“As the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has stated publicly, the investigation into the conduct of the defendant in this case and other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein remains active,” prosecutors wrote. “The full scope and details of that investigation, however, have not been made public.”

Prosecutors also explained why they oppose Maxwell's request to use information revealed from the criminal case to block the unsealing of material in the civil case.

“It would be grossly inappropriate for defense counsel to be permitted to sift through the criminal case discovery and cherry-pick materials they may believe could provide some advantage in their efforts to defend against accusations of abuse by victim plaintiffs, delay court-ordered disclosure of previously sealed materials, or any other legal effort the defendant may be undertaking at any particular time,” the prosecutors said.

Maxwell allegedly assisted in recruiting underage girls for Epstein's sex trafficking. She is currently being held without bail awaiting her trial.

