Just a day after Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested for her part in his now-infamous sex trafficking scandal, a new claim has emerged that manages to paint both disgraced social figures into even bigger sexual deviants than what's already been reported.



Image: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

An unidentified woman has come forth with a report that alleges Ghislaine Maxwell was just as maniacal as Epstein, both seen in the picture above back in 2000 getting friendly (unsurprisingly) with current president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Maxwell is accused of raping the woman repeatedly from the time she was 14 years old up until she got pregnant with Epstein's child when she was only 16. According to outlets like the New York Post, the woman, who's choosing to remain anonymous for now, is willing to testify in court if need be, saying of Maxwell's abuse “She did rape me. I would say it’s more than 20 or 30 times,” and adding “She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein … She is a rapist."

The details of what she went through at the hands of both Ghislaine and Jeffrey are tough to take in, particularly when describing what happened after she aborted Epstein's baby.

Take a look below at how NY Post broke down the traumatizing ordeal:

The woman added that when Maxwell suspected she told her grandparents about the abortion, Maxwell, Epstein and others gang-raped her to punish her, the outlet reported. “Ghislaine was a part of it,” the woman alleged. “I was drugged.” The woman said that after the gang rape, a driver with a gun drove the teen home and dumped her in her grandparent’s yard, naked, the outlet reported. “[I] was told that I wouldn’t come back alive the next time,” the woman told Fox. Scared for her life, the woman alleged she went into hiding after the incident and “basically kind of vanished.

Maxwell’s lawyer Larry Vogelman hit Fox News with a "no comment" in response to these allegations, which the woman claims started in 1991 and, in her words, "destroyed what was supposed to be the best years of my life."