The takedown of Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle has begun. Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of helping Epstein traffic young girls, was arrested earlier this month. Police arrested her at her New Hampshire mansion on July 2nd where she had been essentially hiding at ever since Epstein was arrested in 2019.



Rob Kim/Getty Images

Maxwell appeared in court via video call where a six-count indictment was handed down charging her with her role in helping Epstein recruit and groom underage women. The indictment included conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury, The Guardian reports.

Maxwell pleaded no guilty to all the charges against her. Since the allegations emerged, Maxwell and her legal team have stated they “vigorously denies the charges” and she's “entitled to the presumption of innocence”.

Prosecutors are urging to the court to deny Maxwell bail. However, her defense team argue that she's not a flight risk, adding that she was only in hiding to avoid the media, rather than authorities themselves. They also contend that the COVID-19 pandemic will put her health at risk in prison.

A trial date is set for July 12, 2021.

[Via]