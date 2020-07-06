Let the snitching begin. Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was recently arrested. Following the suspicious suicide of Epstein, law enforcement agencies have been scrambling to pick up the case. Epstein was infamously tied to sex trafficking rings, celebrities, and stories of pedophilia and grooming. According to PageSix, Maxwell is willing to snitch to help her own case.

The site reports that Steven Hoffenberg, a former business colleague of Epstein’s who briefly managed the New York Post, said, “She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes.” This may mean that many of the big names that have long been rumored to rub shoulders with Epstein, such as the Clintons, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and more, may have some bad news coming.

“Ghislaine thought she was untouchable," Hoffenberg continued. "That she’d be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.”