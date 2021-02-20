It's believed that many in the upper echelon of society are scrambling as more information about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein comes to light. The latter's name continues to run through conspiracy theory channels as sleuths attempt to uncover the details behind his alleged suicide and the circumstances surrounding his death. Maxwell, however, is currently incarcerated as she faces accusations that she was Epstein's reported right-hand-woman for his purported sex ring for the rich, wealthy, famous, and powerful that allegedly included private islands designated for politicians and celebrities to sexually assault underage girls.



Andrew H. Walker / Staff / Getty Images

Former CBS producer Ira Rosen has published a new book titled Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes where he details a conversation he allegedly had with Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2016 ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Rosen claims that at the time, Maxwell admitted that Epstein had secret tapes of his famous friends, including then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as former White House couple Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Rosen says that in early 2016 he asked Maxwell, "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls," Rosen claims he said. Maxwell was supporting Hillary Clinton's bid for president at the time and refused to help him. "She gave me a stern look and pointed a finger in my face. She said: 'I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think. If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump you have to do Clinton.'"

Maxwell also reportedly insisted that she didn't know where the tapes were, just that they exist. Rosen also writes in his book that two years prior, Maxwell propositioned him and told him if he slept with her she would tell him all of her father's secrets. He claims he refused her offer.

