The theories surrounding Jeff Epstein's death have floated across the Internet over the past few months but following Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest, Trump had very little to say except that he wishes her the best. It's a response you wouldn't expect a person in the highest position of office to send to an accused child sex trafficker.

"First of all, I don’t know that," Trump said in a new interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan when he was told about the charges against Maxwell. He attempted to justify his wishes to Maxwell by suggesting that Epstein could've very well been killed in prison.



Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

"But I do know that her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty," he said. Swan then asked whether he hopes Maxwell doesn't have a similar fate to Epstein.

"Her boyfriend died in jail and people are still trying to figure out how did it happen. Was it suicide? Was he killed? And I do wish her well. I'm not looking for anything bad for her. I'm not looking bad for anybody," Trump continued. "And they took that and made it such a big deal," Trump added as Swan brought up the point of child trafficking point, once again. "Her boyfriend. He died. He died in jail. Was he killed? Was it suicide? I wish her well."