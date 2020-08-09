Ghislaine Maxwell is currently facing sex trafficking charges, arising from her relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The entire scandal has caused citizens all over the world to question establishments such as congress, the presidency, and Hollywood. Epstein was known to rub shoulders with everyone from current and former presidents, to international movie stars. Maxwell wasn't far behind. She can be spotted in pictures with some of the world's most popular people. According to The UK Sun, Maxwell was “giddy as a schoolgirl” after having oral sex with one of those celebrities.

The UK Sun, citing court documents, revealed that one of Epstein and Maxwell's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, reported the story. Giuffre had her book unsealed by a New York judge last week. In the book, she writes, "One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess," speaking of Maxwell. "But she had given George Clooney a b–w j-b in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

The 139-page manuscript, entitled The Billionaire’s Playboy Club, claims that Maxwell “loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers.” According to The UK Sun, there is no information in the manuscript connecting Clooney with underage girls, Epstein’s sex trafficking, or other crimes.