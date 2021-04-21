Members of George Floyd's immediate family breathed a major sigh of relief when the jury's verdict was read by the judge in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. The disgraced former cop was convicted on all three charges, having his bond revoked and being sent right back into custody. While Chauvin is being held accountable for his horrific actions, there are still important steps for us to take to reach true justice, especially after the killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant by the police just hours after the verdict was read in Chauvin's trial.

With Chauvin being whisked away to a correctional center in Hennepin County, George Floyd's family celebrated the bittersweet decision made by the jury on Tuesday afternoon. "We got the verdict we wanted," said George's brother Terrence Floyd at a news conference. "I'm going to miss him, but now I know he's in history."



Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Floyd's sibling Philonise also spoke, emphasizing that the fight to end racial injustice is far from over. "I'm not just fighting for George anymore, I'm fighting for everybody around this world," they said. "Today, we are able to breathe again."

A video has been circulating on social media, showing the live reaction from Floyd's family as the verdict was read, and, as you can see, they were instantly overcome with emotion. Watch the video below.

Rest in peace, George Floyd.

