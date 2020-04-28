Juice Wrld may be gone, but he will surely not be forgotten any time soon. The late Chicago-bred rapper has been immortalized not only in his music, but by way of his many friends and family, who keep him in their thoughts constantly. Just yesterday, Juice's girlfriend, Ally Lotti, shared a tribute in respect to the rapper. It seems this is the case every other week, with artists constantly reflecting on the good soul that was Juice and his contributions to the rap game.

Despite his career being cut short all too soon, the rapper managed to make amazing strides within the industry, and he's clearly left a lot of music that fans will receive posthumously, with the recent single "Righteous" starting things off.

Today, it appears G Herbo was in the mood for reflection, and took the time to pay his respects to the rapper by way of sharing a photo of the two together. Both are Chicago natives, with a connection by way of Lil Bibby who initially signed Juice. Of course, they've also collaborated on wax more than once too, with "PTSD," and "Honestly."

In the photo, G Herbo tilts his head back, looking Juice's way, while Juice looks directly at the camera. Herbo wrote, "YOU KNOW YOU AIN’T HAVE TO DIP ON US LIKE THAT LIL BRO SHIT REALLY WEAF AF WITHOUT YOU ON CAP."

His post had Juice's legion of fans coming out to drop an emoji in memory of Juice.

R.I.P.