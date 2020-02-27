G Herbo, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, & Chance The Rapper Drop "PTSD"

Tomorrow, G Herbo is set to deliver PTSD, which features the anticipated titular track with Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, and Chance The Rapper. Given that Herbo and Juice WRLD were close friends, many were curious to see how the posthumous collaboration would turn out -- especially considering the loaded song title. Off the bat, it becomes clear that producer DA Doman knows what's at stake, lacing a melancholic yet hopeful guitar-driven instrumental.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The bittersweet feelings soon set in as Juice WRLD's chorus begins, his lyrics ringing all the more tragic: "I turn the news on, when I smell death in the air, I prove you wrong, I made it out of here." With that as the anchor, each verse carries a sense of weight. "A billion dollars ahead, I'm still angry and seeing red, How the fuck I'm 'posed to have fun? All my n***s dead," raps G Herbo, his frustration palpable.

Though many have taken to teasing Chance The Rapper and his wife-loving ways, they forget he's as much a product of his environment as anyone. "Seen a n***a through the glass, hit a n***a with a bankshot, point blank, head hanging off his tank top," reflects Chano, shrugging it off as so many have grown accustomed to doing. "Walked off, we drove off, went to GameStop."

Check out the powerful new song now, currently available on select international markets. Look for the full drop to arrive alongside Herbo's PTSD album, which hits streaming services at Midnight.

Quotable Lyrics

'Member I was with my mama one time

Seen a n***a through the glass, hit a n***a with a bank-shot

Point blank, head hanging off his tank top

Walked off, we drove off, went to GameStop

Quiet ride there, picked up San Andreas

Certain things we ain't talk about mama, we just prayed off