The first posthumous single release by Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has been announced as "Righteous" will be added to all streaming services tonight.

The announcement was made by Juice WRLD's mother Carmella Wallace, his family, and the team at Grade A Productions.

"Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the important parts of this process for us," writes Wallace.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"Tonight we will be releasing a song called 'Righteous' which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles. We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive. Stay safe everyone."

The announcement comes in the same week that Carmella Wallace established the Live Free 999 Fund, which seeks to assist programs to help youth with addiction, anxiety, and depression.

Fans of the late 21-year-old artist will recognize this as one of the songs that have leaked online in recent months. While it will sound familiar, the world will finally be able to hear it on a wider scale.

Are you excited to hit play at midnight?