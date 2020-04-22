Juice WRLD made such a lasting impact on hip-hop's youth, speaking candidly about difficult topics in his music and in interviews. The rapper was very open about his struggles with substance abuse, anxiety, depression, heartbreak, and more, offering a window for young rap fans to look through and know that they were not alone. Showing everybody that there is a rainbow at the end of the rainstorm, Juice WRLD tragically lost his life just days after turning 21-years-old.

The late Chicago native's family has been working hard to establish a foundation in his honor and, this week, that all came together. Juice WRLD's mother Carmella Wallace has announced the launch of the Live Free 999 Fund, which has been created in Juice WRLD's name.

"Young people around the world were truly touched by Jarad's music because he spoke to issues and situations in his music that resonated with them so deeply," said Carmella in a statement about the new fund, which will receive additional help from Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. "I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety, and depression; we had many conversations about his challenges with these issues. I know he truly wanted to be free from the demons that tormented him. I made the decision upon his death that I was going to share his struggles with the world with the objective of helping others."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The release outlines the goals of the fund as such. Live Free 999 will seek to provide support to programs that address addiction, anxiety, and depression in compassionate ways. It will also work towards the normalization of conversations about these topics, particularly in underserved communities. The fund will additionally assist programs to help individuals process their mental health challenges through creative pursuits.

"It is my hope that Live Free 999 will help people just as Jarad’s music has and will continue to touch lives for years to come," said Carmella.

Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.

