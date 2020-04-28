The hip hop community was stunned by the news that Juice WRLD had passed away, and his loved ones are still piecing together their lives following such a tragedy. The 21-year-old rising star died after suffering a seizure reportedly brought on by oxycodone and codeine, causing a ripple effect of his rap peers pledging to quit using drugs. Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti has continued to grieve the loss of her partner, and she took to Instagram Live to share tears, and memories, of the late rapper.

"I know J's with me," she said in the video as she began to tear up. "I'm so thankful. I know he's always with me, but when he shows me signs it really just gives me the motivation. I'm so blessed and thankful for that right now. So blessed." Later, she talked about being "so proud" of Juice WRLD while thanking the rapper's fans for supporting his recently posthumous release, "Righteous."

"I just want to make you guys so proud," Ally Lotti said while crying. "I don't know if you guys know, but I have nothing to do with—when I first got with Jarad, I didn't want anyone to think I was with him for his money. I had my own money. I have my own money. I did not need Jarad for that. I wanted Jarad for Jarad." She added that she had Juice WRLD's lawyers draw up some sort of document to prove that she didn't want anything from the late rapper while they were together.

"I just want our memories, I want our story," Ally stated through tears. "I just want our music and the music that he made for me. That he wants you guys to hear. And that's what I'm putting myself into. Not for anything else. I get nothing out of this, just so you guys know, and I don't want anything out of this... Literally that's it." Watch videos of Ally Lotti revisiting memories of Juice WRLD below.