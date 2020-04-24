Juice WRLD Shares Struggles With Anxiety On Posthumous Single "Righteous"

The world lost a talented artist full of potential when Juice WRLD passed away, but his family, friends, and fans continue to celebrate his life. Recently, it was shared that the Live Free 999 Fund has been established by Juice WRLD's estate to help youth who struggle with anxiety and depression. Carmella Wallace, Juice's mother, shared the news on Thursday (April 23).

"Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the important parts of this process for us," she said in a statement.

On Friday (April 24), the estate released "Righteous," a posthumous single from the late rapper. Along with the track comes an accompanying video that features various homemade clips of the young star. Check it out and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Over ice, I'm freezing

Beautiful eyes, deceiving

We may die this evening

Coughing, wheezing, bleeding

High, I'm an anxious soul

Blood moons are my eyes, stay low

Red and black, they glow

Under attack, in my soul

When it's my time, I'll know

Never seen a hell so cold

Yeah, we'll make it out, I'll know

We'll run right through the flames, let's go (Go)