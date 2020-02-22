Their relationship has been fraught with difficulties, but G Herbo insists that his relationship with ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is positive. For a while, the pair was trading insults on social media and at one point, Herbo was arrested on charges of physical assault. Back in April 2019, the rapper was taken into custody after Ari alleged that he dragged her by her hair and left scratches on her arm. Last month, Herbo pleaded guilty and "was sentenced to a full year of probation, 150 hours of community service, and a mandatory 24-week family violence intervention program."



Noel Vasquez / Stringer / Getty Images

Nearly a year after the alleged incident, Herbo revealed to Chicago's WGCI that he and Ari, who is now dating Moneybagg Yo, are co-parenting their son with no issues. "I talk to her all the time. We have a great co-parenting relationship right now," Herbo said. The rapper also revealed that having a son has made him reevaluate his priorities in life. "Am I doing something my son will be proud of one day? Or am I doing something that I'll be able to leave to my son one day?" the rapper said he asks himself.

Elsewhere in the interview, Herbo discussed the inspiration about his forthcoming album PTSD that is set for release next Friday (February 28). "My music has always been a reflection of my lifestyle and how I thought anyway," said Herbo. "Just, from me being 16, 17-year-old kid to the 24-year-old man that I am now. You can contest, even from the outside looking in, probably on my situation, a lotta times we get immune to what we're up against here in Chicago. A lotta death and the reality of a situation where you might have to fend for your life one day or wind up going to jail for something crazy. We're so used to it, it's a real mental health [issue]. It's like a disease in a way." Watch G Herbo's interview with WGCI in full below.