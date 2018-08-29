WGCI
- MusicDaniLeigh Denies Kendra G's Allegations, Radio Host RespondsThe WGCI star claims DaniLeigh asked for her to be removed from interview appearance at radio station.By Erika Marie
- BeefDaniLeigh Accused Of Trying To Get Radio Host Removed From Interview: "You Ain't Gonna B. Simone Me"Chicago's WCGI host Kendra G claims DaniLeigh tried to have her removed from an interview. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTink Addresses Rumors About Romance With Hitmaka: "That's My Special Friend"Hitmaka acted as executive producer of Tink's recently released R&B album, "Pillow Talk."By Erika Marie
- MusicG Herbo & Lil Durk Will Battle On IG LiveG Herbo and Lil Durk are set to do their own Instagram Live Battle courtesy of WGCI radio station.By Erika Marie
- GramDaniLeigh Addresses DaBaby Dating Rumors On IG LiveDaniLeigh and DaBaby have been the center of romance rumors, especially after she got into an internet fight with his bay mama.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsG Herbo & Ari Fletcher Have "Great Co-Parenting Relationship Right Now"G Herbo visited Chicago's WGCI and talked about his new album, fatherhood, and co-parenting with Ari Fletcher.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsShannon Brown Calls Monica His "Forever Valentine"Shannon Brown and Monica Arnold finalized their divorce last year but it looks as if he's still in love with his ex.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTiny Says Women Who Criticize Her For Taking T.I. Back Are Probably MiserableShe's happy and that's all that matters.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Embraces The Purple Demon Emoji Following Kanye West's CommentsDrake appears to respond to Kanye West's "purple demon emoji" comments in his latest Instagram post.By Aron A.