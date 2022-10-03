DaniLeigh’s alleged attempt at removing a radio host from an interview backfired on her after the segment was nixed entirely.

Chicago’s 107.5 WCGI host Kendra G aired out DaniLeigh for trying to have her removed from an interview in the city. This morning, Kendra gave DaniLeigh the title of “Goofy Ass Person Of The Day” in response to a request to have her removed from an interview on WCGI.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 28: WGCI’s Kendra G attends a screening of FX’s “Snowfall at Showplace Icon Theater on June 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

“DaniLeigh’s in the city of Chicago. I don’t know why. Probably a high school appearance,” she said. “But she was set to do an interview with the morning show and she requested that I, Kendra G, be removed from the interview because she was uncomfortable talking to me.”

DaniLeigh’s alleged request comes after she was accused of removing B. Simone from a Wild N Out episode. Apparently, DaniLeigh felt a type of way about B. Simone’s apparent relationship with the father of her child, DaBaby.

Kendra G said DaniLeigh’s interview was nixed in the wake of her request.

“Girlfriend, this ain’t Wild N Out. You ain’t gon B. Simone me. Now your whole interview has been canceled. But I’m trying to figure out why you didn’t want to talk to me in the first place,” Kendra continued.

The radio host explained that she frequently offered her support publicly for DaniLeigh when she was in the midst of her public falling out with DaBaby.

“I actually been on the radio defending your honor. I really felt a way when your baby daddy played you in that infamous IG live and I defended you on the radio,” she said before giving a shout out to B. Simone.

“I actually understood why you didn’t want to do Wild N Out with [B. Simone]. But I’m still trying to figure out why you didn’t want to talk to me,” she added. “Are you nervous I’m going to ask you the questions that need to be asked? Like, are you still sleeping with your baby daddy after he beat your brother up? And played you on the IG Live? And you know what, I probably would’ve asked you that question because I need to know. Because if you forgave him, that means I need to forgive him.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: DaniLeigh attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kendra G continued to go in on DaniLeigh for the “Yellowbone” song controversy and becoming DaBaby’s baby mama.

“You know what, I would’ve asked all those questions because it’s my job. It’s what I do. I ask the questions that the people want to know. Maybe, you should focus on your job being in the studio and making hits and we could talk about your music and not your personal life,” she added.

Check out the segment below.