It’s back to back for DaniLeigh as she is once again defending herself. Last week, the internet lit up after it was reported that she made some requests while filming Wild N Out. According to B. Simone, the comedian was asked to not participate in the episode and many believed it was because of DaBaby. Quickly, the internet pelted DaniLeigh with accusations of being a diva or too sensitive, but she returned with an explanation.

According to the singer, in real life, she and B. Simone don’t get along. The Wild N Out star once paid compliments to Dani but in more recent events, Simone released a diss track against her.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: DaniLeigh attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

After sharing her side of the story in that controversy, DaniLeigh was once again receiving pushback. This time, complaints came from Kendra G of Chicago’s WGCI radio station.

“DaniLeigh’s in the city of Chicago. I don’t know why. Probably a high school appearance,” she said. “But she was set to do an interview with the morning show and she requested that I, Kendra G, be removed from the interview because she was uncomfortable talking to me.”

In a statement to The Shade Room, Kendra elaborated: “Her team stated she was uncomfortable talking to me. She was willing to do it with my co-workers on the morning show or the afternoon jock. But she didn’t want me to interview her. So the whole interview got canceled.”

In response, DaniLeigh denied any wrongdoing.

“Ok this isn’t true … [crying loudly emojis] wassuppppp y’all??? whaaats going on [face palm emojis] I’ve never heard anything about this interview.”

Kendra G retorted that she doesn’t have a reason to lie and WGCI would never allow her to make a public claim such as this “if it wasn’t true.” She also claimed that her program director revealed the request to her, personally.

