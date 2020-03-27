One to never miss an opportunity to give back to the Bay, G-Eazy is stepping up to help those in need. Millions of people have been adversely affected by this COVID-19 quarantine, especially students from lower-income families who relied on school meals to eat. Students were sent home to be homeschooled by their parents and guardians, but for many children and teens, this also means they don't have access to meals.



Joshua Blanchard / Stringer / Gett Images

The Mercury News reports that G-Eazy is partnering his Endless Summer Fund non-profit with the Larkin Street Youth Services to help feed at-risk youth for one month. “The Bay is my home and I want to help and support my community however I can, which is why I am partnering with Larkin Street Youth Services to provide meals to kids during this crisis,” the rapper reportedly stated in a press release. “We are all in this together and I hope others will join me in supporting our communities however they can.”

That isn't all. G-Eazy will sponsor the food truck Mi Morena to aid in supplying food for the local Bay Area citizens that are in need but who can't make it to any of the Larkin Street Youth Services sites in the area. The press release adds, “The food truck will provide lunch seven days a week for the next month, the duration of the shelter-in-place order."

