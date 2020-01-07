At once embodying Bay Area swagger with the rebellious charm of a loveable greaser, G-Eazy has earned the right to be deemed debonnaire. Case in point, GQ recently rewarded Young Gerald with his first cover, an honor that was hardly lost on him. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his latest accomplishment, expressing gratitude and excitement over the decade's strong start -- strong for him, at least, having recently been named among GQ's "Best Dressed Men."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"Dream come true," he captions, alongside a picture of the cover in question. "Honored to be on the January 2020 cover of @gqitalia. Definitely not my last. Fucking GQ!! From the Bay to the universe for real!!! Big Love to 1st one of the decade." Unsurprisingly, the mere mention of The Bay was enough to invoke the presence of E-40, who chimed in with some classy congratulations.

Look for G-Eazy's mug to grace the GQ's Fashion Issue when it hits newsstands shortly. Is this man the snazziest dresser in the game?