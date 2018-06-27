food truck
- TVLil Wayne Shows His Support For Writers' Strike By Treating Them To A Burger TruckMuch props to Weezy for fighting the good fight and keeping the writers fed during their demands.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomG-Eazy Provides Free Meals For At-Risk Youth In The Bay During QuarantineG-Eazy is holding down his hometown by making sure that at-risk youth are able to have access to food during this lockdown.By Erika Marie
- RandomEd Sheeran Lookalike Strikes Again: Doppelganger Hands Out Vegan NuggetsThe Ed Sheeran lookalike, Ty Jones, strikes again. This time he's handing out vegan nuggets to unsuspecting Londoners. By Dominiq R.
- MusicLil Pump Hands Out Food & Clothes To Homeless On L.A.'s Skid RowGiving back to the people.By Erika Marie
- FoodSeth Rogen Rates In-N-Out Burger The Best Compared To Two Other Infamous BurgersSeth Rogen is inducted into the burger illuminati on "The Burger Show."By Brynjar Chapman