This past Sunday night, G-Eazy and Jamie Foxx decided to provide those in attendance at Los Angeles' hotspot Delilah with an impromptu performance for the people to enjoy. While the club didn't schedule for anyone to perform during their Sunday Jazz Night series, the random duo of actor/R&B superstar, Jamie Foxx and Bay Area hip-hop artist, G-Eazy, was able to turn the club all the way up this past weekend. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor was the first to hit the stage to perform a medley of hits for the crowd to enjoy before G-Eazy took to the mic perform his very own hit single "Still Be Friends" which also features Los Angeles-bred emcee Tyga and Toronto's very own Tory Lanez.

Recently, G-Eazy has been making headlines after an awkward clip of the rapper surfaced of him attempting to suck on the cheek of Megan Thee Stallion. While the dating rumors began to swirl, Meg The Stallion quickly shut them down literally stating, "I'm not f*ckin' him." As for Jamie Foxx, he wants to return to the standup stage alongside Eddie Murphy, as well as celebrating the success of his film Just Mercy, and trolling fans with his very own fake Beyonce.

While both individuals have been making their rounds within the industry, it's dope to see two polar opposite artists come together to celebrate life. Check out the extremely brief clip of G-Eazy and Jamie Foxx performing at Los Angles hotspot, Delilah in the video provided below.