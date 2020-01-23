Eliza Reign, who claims to have been impregnated by Future, has shared an update on the rapper's alleged daughter following his demands for Eliza to get a mental health assessment. The two have been battling it out in court over Future's alleged paternity of Reign Wilburn, who even bears Future's legal last name. The latest development in the case came when Future demanded that Eliza receive a “psychological and mental health evaluation,” as he alleges that she has a history of violent incidents and he fears for his safety.

Eliza did not directly address his claims about her mental stability, instead posting a photo on Instagram that said, "The ability to do some FOUL sh*t & play VICTIM is a form of MENTAL ILLNESS." She later shared a photo of Reign on her Instagram story, writing in the caption that the infant is "not feeling too well." Eliza launched her case against Future last year when she sued the rapper for paternity, child support, and custody. Future has fought back against her claims, attempting to silence her with a gag order and accusing her of intentionally trying to get pregnant by a rich man in order to scam money out of him. He believes her goal is to publicly embarrass and harass him. However, he has not denied fathering the child.