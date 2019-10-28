Future's situation with the mother of his alleged child has been getting messy publicly. Eliza Reign has essentially been trying to get Future to go to court to take a paternity test to determine whether he's the father of the child or not. Future recently went to court where he demanded that the case gets tossed, according to TMZ.



The rapper filed documents in Broward County, FL asking to dismiss the suit on grounds that she's solely trying to get at his pockets. Future rebutted Reign's claim that she needs child support because she has no income, bank account or car. Future claimed she appears to have numerous streams of revenue, based on her Instagram page, including as a brand ambassador.

Future pointed out that her Instagram page shows her flaunting multiple vehicles, even claiming that she's leasing a 2018 Range Rover. He also argued that Eliza previously admitted to having several checking accounts based on a financial affidavit. "The petitioner is lying about financial matters at the onset of case which is solely based on her attempt to extort money," it reads in the document.

Perhaps the most interesting, and possibly telling, part of the filing is that he didn't particularly address whether he's the father of the child even though Eliza has said that he's refused to take a paternity test.