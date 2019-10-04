A possible subliminal shot by Future has ushered in an all-out internet war with his alleged baby mama. An Instagram model named Eliza Seraphin has made claims that Future is the father of her child. While the rapper hasn't spoken publicly about the controversy, he did take to his Instagram Story to share a brief message that may have been directed at Eliza.

For those who have taken a peek at Eliza's social media accounts, they will see that Eliza's baby daughter, Reign Wilburn, has been given Future's last name. He, too, took notice and shared his surprise to seeing that the child was given the name "Wilburn." He never outright mentioned or tagged Eliza in his post, but fans read between the lines.

When Eliza caught wind of the IG Story, she took to her page to share a few shots of her own. "At the end of the day, I kept quiet for months. I kept quiet. Nobody heard a f*cking thing. Like, I'm human. He's human. [Cindy's] human," she said. "We're not gonna take away from him...What my thing is and what the point I'm trying to make is: I don't give a f*ck who the f*ck you are. At the end of the day, take care of your responsibility."

Eliza added that there are plenty of people, celebrities included, who have multiple children, sometimes into the double digits, but their names aren't in the media because they "take care of their situation." She said that she's not going to stand for him trying to "clown" her, either. "I done been through mental abuse, emotional abuse...he think he got it all. He think he smarter than everybody," she said. "I don't give a f*ck about none of the baby mamas."

Future is rumored to have fathered not only Eliza's daughter, but another woman named Cindy's baby boy, as well. Cindy, too, has suggested that Future has not stepped in to help her with her child. Check out Eliza airing her frustrations with Future below along with his message.