The Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are when we see celebrities giving back to their communities the most. Through turkey drives and gift donations, they strengthen their ties to their hometowns and show that their hearts always remain there. Future, through his non-profit public charity The FreeWishes Foundation, will be providing Atlanta families with a special Christmas experience for the sixth year in a row.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, Atlanta's Bessie Branham Park, where Nayvadius “Future" Wilburn played as a child, will be transformed into a "Winter Wishland Extravaganza". Children will be able to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and get the full North Pole experience with hot chocolate and s’mores. There will also be an outside play land, photo opportunities with live reindeer, food, gift giveaways and surprises in store. "It's humbling to provide more than just gifts for families it's a blessing to create an entire experience that they can remember for a lifetime," said Future in a press release.

The FreeWishes Foundation was co-founded by Future’s mother, Stephanie Jester, and sister, Tia Wilburn-Anderson. "The holiday season is all about giving and there is nothing more wonderful than that. I believe Christmas is one of the main times that people give without the thought of what they possibly will get in return,” said Tia Wilburn-Anderson. “As for FreeWishes, we never stop giving. We are always brainstorming ideas of ways that we can touch the lives of others."

In other Future-related news, he was spotted shooting a music video with Drake, for which they were both dressed up as fast food employees.