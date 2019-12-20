The status of What A Time To Be Alive 2 is still up in the airbut we do know that Future and Drake do have music together in the vault. Over the last few days, rumors of the two releasing new music have run rampant on the timeline. This is mainly due to a casting call that was put out earlier this month for extras for a music video shoot in Atlanta. Calling actors for Kitchen Staff and Phone Store Patrons, it appears as though we've received a first glimpse of what's to come.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Drake and Future are 2019's Dexter Reed and Ed. Behind the scenes footage of Drake and Future at their video shoot surfaced online earlier today. Although not much information is known about the video, it seems that Drake and Future have decided to play a bit of role-playing as fast food employees. Future's apparently out here serving fries while Future takes orders, and overall, channeling the 1997 energy of Kenan and Kel.

The song that they're shooting the music video for may have been the same song Future teased on social media a few days ago. Perhaps the new song is an indication that Future is readying the release of a new project in the new year. Or, it could very well be the first single off of What A Time To Be Alive 2 but that still seems unlikely.