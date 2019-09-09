Future Gets Emotional On FKA Twigs' New Single "Holy Terrain"

FKA Twigs is easily one of the most artistic women in the music industry right now. She stays true to her vision, living it out to the fullest and impressing us with each of her moves. The singer has proven to be an extremely creative mind, delivering on each of her previous projects. Today, she surprised fans with news regarding her upcoming album Magdalene, which will be released next month. She completed her day of work by sharing the next single from the new body of work, introducing us all to Future's contribution on "Holy Terrain."

This is the track that has been hyped up the most within the hip-hop community. FKA Twigs definitely encompasses more of an experimental/alternative pop vibe. She's already told fans that the new album will contain an "emo" side of Future, which is something that his supporters have been craving since Save Me. The new single is dark, featuring Pluto's vocals in the background before he hops on for an official verse. Throughout the cut, Twigs graces us with her haunting voice, hitting notes that only she can.

Watch the video below and let us know if you're looking forward to her upcoming album. Magdalene will be out on October 25.

Quotable Lyrics:

Will you still be there for me?

Once I'm yours to obtain?

Once my fruits are for taking

And you flow through my veins