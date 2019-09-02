Magdalene
- NewsFKA Twigs Drops Off New Song "sad day"FKA Twigs is back with another new song off of "MAGDALENE."ByAron A.2.7K Views
- SongsAhead Of "Magdalene" Release, FKA Twigs Debuts "Home With You"FKA Twigs shares new track.ByMilca P.3.5K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Notes Similarities Between FKA Twigs' New Video And Her OwnBut she doesn't seem mad? ByNoah C9.8K Views
- MusicFKA Twigs Shares Tracklist & Cover Art For Upcoming Album "MAGDALENE"FKA Twigs season is approaching. ByChantilly Post2.5K Views
- NewsFuture Gets Emotional On FKA Twigs' New Single "Holy Terrain"FKA Twigs enlists Future for her new song and video.ByAlex Zidel7.4K Views
- MusicFuture Will Be Featured on FKA Twig's Upcoming Album, "Magdalene"And it's "emo" Future!ByNoah C2.0K Views