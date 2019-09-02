FKA twigs is the latest cover star for i-D Magazine and, in her profile, she discusses her imminent album, titled Magdalene. Magdalene will be her first full-length release since 2014's groundbreaking LP1. After announcing her return with the stunning single, "Cellophane" in April, we can't wait for the project to drop in the fall.

FKA twigs shared with i-D that Future will appear on Magdalene, on a song called "Holy Terrain". She raved about how much of a Future stan she is and then provided some details on what vibe we should expect from the many-sided artist on this track. "He’s such a sweetheart. His verse is beautiful. He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing. I love sad Future. I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself. It’s just so beautiful when he opens up.”

As guilty as we may feel for the enjoyment we get out of the songs that Future makes when he's hurting, it can't be denied that Sad Future is often Future at the top of his musical game. FKA twig's experimental production will also likely bring out a side of the rapper that we don't tend to see.