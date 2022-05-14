Future released his album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, on April 29, and it hasn't stopped climbing the charts since. In fact, the 16-track project sold over 220,000 units in its first week-- making it the first to do so in 2022. With features from artists like EST Gee, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Gunna, and more, the album is filled with hit records that have been circulating since its release.

One of the highest-ranked songs on his album is "Wait For You," featuring Drake and Tems. The three-minute track, according to Chart Data, has sold over 500,000 units in the United States, making it the "fastest 2022 collaboration to reach this milestone."

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

With the song reaching such high numbers, Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, felt obligated to expound on his reasoning behind adding Tems as a feature. He took to Twitter with his explanation. He wrote, "Even tho wait for u is a sample and not an original recording I still put Featuring @temsbaby if u wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank u Tems."

The song used for the top-charting track is called "Higher," and was released by the singer back in 2020. Further touching on its origin, Future tweeted, "Soon as I heard the @temsbaby sample over @atljacobbeatz Instantly connected to my soul."

Aside from speaking on their collab, the 38-year-old rapper also spoke highly of the singer's talent. He added, "@temsbaby VOICE IS AMAZING," to which she quoted it saying, "Appreciate you!"