Future Releases "I NEVER LIKED YOU (Deluxe)" Ft. Lil Durk, Lil Baby & More

May 02, 2022 11:12
I NEVER LIKED YOU (DELUXE)
Future

Future shares the deluxe edition of "I NEVER LIKED YOU" ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray & more.


After nearly two years since dropping High On Life, Future emerged with the release of his latest studio album, I NEVER LIKED YOU on Friday. The rapper locked in with Southside, Wheezy, and ATL Jacob, among other producers, to deliver his latest body of work, while bringing some of his superstar amigos, like Drake and Kanye West, to contribute to the tracklist.

With the album expected to move upwards of 150K - 200K in its first week, it doesn't seem like Future is wasting any time unloading the deluxe edition of his latest project to ensure the top spot. The rapper adds 6 songs to the 16-song tracklist with some new collabs. Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Scooter, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg appear on I NEVER LIKED YOU (Deluxe).

Check the deluxe edition of Future's new project below and sound off with your favorite track off of the deluxe in the comments. 

