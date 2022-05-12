It's been a little under a month since Future dropped his latest project I NEVER LIKED YOU and it has been his biggest contribution to the Billboard charts as a solo artist thus far. The 16-track album was released on April 29 and included appearances from Drake, Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black, EST Gee, and Tems. The deluxe edition followed days later and added guest features from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, and Young Scooter.

According to Chart Data, "WAIT FOR U" featuring Drake and Tems has now sold over 500,000 units in the U.S, making it the fastest 2022 collaboration to hit those numbers.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Per Billboard, his ninth studio album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving 222,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Streaming-equivalent albums (SEA) accounted for 214,000 units, while 6,500 came from album sales. Not only is I NEVER LIKED YOU the biggest debuted of 2022, but it's also his highest first-week sales for a solo album. His 2020 release High Off Life moved 153,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

His 2015 Drake collaboration What a Time To Be Alive was the last time that he moved more than 250,000 first-week copies. The project moved 375,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

I NEVER LIKED YOU also earns the "KEEP IT BURNIN" rapper his eighth consecutive No.1 album in seven years. The streak dates back to the 2015 release of DS2. He's now the fifth on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 No. 1s. He trails behind JAY-Z (14), Drake (10), Eminem (10), and Kanye West (10).

